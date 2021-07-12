Rapper Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line 'Cactus Farms' With Connected Cannabis

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. One of the most crucial moves that an artist has to make in order to elicit any buzz in Atlanta is to give an unforgettable show at any of the city's classic venues, whether it be at The Drunken Unicorn or The Masquerade. Yet somehow, a sensational Atlanta upstart who goes by the name of SoFaygo recently unleashed pure chaos on the corner of West Peachtree Street and 17th Street as droves of fans lined up to see him perform live for the first time, ever.