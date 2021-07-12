Rapper Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line 'Cactus Farms' With Connected Cannabis

Travis Scott exclusively releases the Air Jordan 1 High OG Travis Scott for Fragment signature crafted, iconic high-heat collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara via raffle today on www.travisscott.com, one day ahead of the global release of the shoe. In conjunction with the release of the Cactus Jack Fragment design Air Jordan 1, Cactus Jack has released a 19-piece exclusive collaboration with Fragment by Hiroshi Fujiwara. The collection features two separate collaborations. Two pieces debut a 3 way collaboration, adorned with KAWS artwork, a nod to his defunct brand founded in 2006, Original Fake, Cactus Jack and Fragment. The rest of the collection, Cactus Jack, in collaboration with Fragment, features a younger Hiroshi himself on one of the tees. The apparel showcases graffiti inspired artwork, collages of strong tigers and bald eagles, and the iconic Fragment logo. Each piece gives us a glimpse into the unique imaginations of Scott and Fujiwara themselves.
