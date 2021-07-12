Cancel
Rapper Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line 'Cactus Farms' With Connected Cannabis

By Nina Zdinjak
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American rapper and record producer best knowns a Travis Scott, formerly Jacques Bermon Webster, is the latest celeb to join the booming marijuana industry. The musician teamed up with Connected Cannabis to create and launch a new cannabis line dubbed Cactus Farms. The line launched on Saturday in dispensaries across...

