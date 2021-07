Are there gonna be Live on Patrol broadcasts? WCCO’s Marielle Mohs reports: “On Tuesday morning, the Ramsey County Board approved an official Minnesota State Fair security plan. The vote comes after the State Fair disbanded its independent police department earlier this year, saying they wanted to work with outside resources. … It’s called the most comprehensive security detail the State Fair has ever had, and it was approved in a unanimous board vote. Part of the plan includes metal detectors at entrances, for the first time. … The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency. Sheriff Bob Fletcher says this partnership makes the most sense since they have the largest number of resources and it will not impact patrolling the rest of Ramsey County.”