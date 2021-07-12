Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Frankfort Music Fest bringing talent from across the country

By Colin Merry
bigrapidsnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT — A new music festival is coming to Frankfort, bringing with it some hot local names in the music scene, as well as up and coming talent from across the country. The Frankfort Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 17 at Lockhart Field in Frankfort. The event, organized by Todd Cozart, is being held as a fundraiser for the field. Entry to the event is $10 for the whole day, and Cozart said 100% of the proceeds left over after the musical artists are paid goes straight to Lockhart Field.

