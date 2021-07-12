Cancel
COVID-19: Find a vaccination, testing site in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 19 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia sites are distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, and offering COVID-19 tests.

NORTHEAST FLORIDA:

To find a vaccine site, click here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/

To find a testing site, click here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA:

To find a vaccine site, click here: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine

To find a testing site, click here: https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting

DISCLAIMER: Be sure to call the vaccine or testing site you are trying to visit to make sure it is still open.

