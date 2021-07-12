COVID-19: Find a vaccination, testing site in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia sites are distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, and offering COVID-19 tests.
NORTHEAST FLORIDA:
To find a vaccine site, click here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/
To find a testing site, click here: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites/
SOUTHEAST GEORGIA:
To find a vaccine site, click here: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine
To find a testing site, click here: https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting
DISCLAIMER: Be sure to call the vaccine or testing site you are trying to visit to make sure it is still open.
