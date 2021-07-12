Average price of gas in Rhode Island still on the rise

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island continues to rise, and is now up to $3.03, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The current per-gallon average price is 2 cents higher than a week ago and 90 cents more than it was one year ago, AAA said. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

“Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

Rhode Island’s average price is slightly higher than in Massachusetts, but significantly lower than in Connecticut.