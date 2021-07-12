Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Average price of gas in Rhode Island still on the rise

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 19 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island continues to rise, and is now up to $3.03, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The current per-gallon average price is 2 cents higher than a week ago and 90 cents more than it was one year ago, AAA said. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

“Peak summer driving season is in full swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” AAA spokesperson Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”

Rhode Island’s average price is slightly higher than in Massachusetts, but significantly lower than in Connecticut.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap#Aaa Northeast#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine city weighs meetings; Vermont families to get food aid

BOSTON (AP) — MAINE. Portland’s city council will meet by Zoom on Monday to discuss reversing a decision to return to in-person meetings in August. Officials in Maine’s largest city said in a statement that the council will decide whether to order a “limited emergency” that would allow it to continue to conduct remote meetings. The statement said the order is under consideration primarily “because City Hall and other city buildings will remain closed to the general public at this time due to the rise in COVID cases and variants.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy