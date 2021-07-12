After hours: Shanghai Homestand

The Countdown Cup marks the last few regular-season games for all the teams. The Seoul Dynasty face off in Week 16 against two of the relatively easier teams of the Hangzhou Spark and the LA Valiant. That means that it is essential that the Dynasty pull off a flawless weekend in terms of wins. The hero bans coming back into the competition brings a new element that the teams have to contend with and could possibly help swing the tides of the matches. The hero bans are not that bad overall for the APAC region or the Seoul Dynasty. All of the hero bans have other heroes that the Dynasty is just as proficient on. Hopefully, the Seoul Dynasty have thoroughly prepared for Week 16 so at the end of the season, their fate isn’t in the hands of others.