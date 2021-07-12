Cancel
The Fourth Battle For Texas in Review

By Sam Hopwood
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the start of the 2021 Overwatch League season, a slew of new rivalries have formed. The Washington Justice and The Florida Mayhem. The Hangzhou Spark and The New York Excelsior. And, most notably, the Dallas Fuel and the Houston Outlaws. Both Texan teams made massive adjustments over the course of the offseason, and, for their efforts, rose rapidly up the NA power rankings, going from middling pushovers to world beating powerhouses. The two teams have also fought frequently this season. The 2021 battle for Texas reached its fourth iteration this Friday, as the teams fought for their spot in the Summer Showdown knockouts. Though the Outlaws squeaked out a win in the first battle for Texas, their luck has recently soured. The Dallas Fuel won the second and third battles for Texas in convincing fashion, trouncing the Outlaws in runaway games.

