Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Surprising Connection Between Deadpool And Love, Death & Robots

By Ashley Bubp
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deadpool, as you certainly know by now, is the titular character of the 2016 superhero satire from 20th Century Studios (then Fox), inspired by Marvel Comics. The movie was a massive hit, featuring a story about a not-so-superheroic guy who, after surviving cancer and being experimented on, goes up against a gang of sociopathic villains (led by a guy who calls himself Ajax) to save his ex-girlfriend, and — so he hopes — find a cure for the mutation that ruined his looks.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Fincher
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#20th Century Studios#Fox#Marvel Comics#Ajax#Cgi#Sci Fi#Box Office Mojo#The Observer#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesNew York Post

Gerard Butler sues producers of 2013 film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ for $10M

Gerard Butler is suing the producers — including parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films — of his 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen.”. Butler, 51, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits. According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.
MoviesMovieWeb

Skull Is About the First Predator to Come to Earth, Filming Is Almost Complete

After going as quiet as its titular hunter for a while, several new details have now emerged regarding director Dan Trachtenberg's upcoming Predator reboot, including that the movie will be a prequel detailing the first time a Predator visits Earth. Thanks to a recent chat between producers John Davis and John Fox and Collider, we now know that Skull is "an origin story about the Predator's first journey to this planet," and that it will have a similar tone to the 2015 Oscar winner The Revenant.
TV SeriesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Kang May Have a Surprising Connection to Tony Stark

In Marvel Comics, Kang is a descendent of Reed Richards, which makes sense; who could give birth to a brilliant time-traveling super-villain but the smartest man who ever lived? Those are the comics, though. While Kang (or He Who Remains) has just been introduced in the season finale of Loki, the debut of Reed and the Fantastic Four is still a few years off. Which has us thinking that Marvel might give Kang a slightly different origin story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesIGN

Doctor Strange 2 Rumored to Feature Marvel Sea Monster Gargantos

A cast listing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness indicates that Gargantos might be making an appearance in the MCU sequel. CBR spotted the name of the Marvel Comics sea monster on Yenifer Molina's profile on the professional networking site Mandy, where Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel is listed in the credits section of the page. The role assigned to Molina is labelled "Gargantos Fight 2," which seemingly teases a Gargantos grapple of some kind working its way into the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Boss Wants To Release Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Almost all of Hollywood’s biggest and most well-known directors have taken their talents to streaming, even those who are staunch defenders of the theatrical experience. Quentin Tarantino re-edited The Hateful Eight into a Netflix miniseries, while Martin Scorsese moved from the platform’s The Irishman onto AppleTV+’s Killers of the Flower Moon.
MoviesNME

Idris Elba hints at surprise cameo in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Idris Elba has teased a potential unlikely MCU return in the forthcoming Thor: Love And Thunder. The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok is set to be released on May 6 next year and will star Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Chris Hemsworth and more. Now, it appears to be a possibility that...
Movieskentlive.news

Dune release date: When is the sci-fi movie starring Zendaya in cinemas?

Set in the distant future, Dune follows various noble houses, including House Atreides, led by Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, who accepts stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. Dune is home to the only source of the universe’s most valuable substance, “melange,” a drug with powers...
Gamblingthemovieblog.com

Studying the Connection Between Slots and Movies

Online casino gaming, especially gaming on online slots, has grown increasingly popular as time as gone on. The general convenience and ease of access has made it somewhat irresistible. The transformation from gambling into more a leisure activity has also helped them to appeal. Below is a look at some of the other reasons for the popularity of slots, at the connection between movies and slots, and also at some of the best slot machine games based on movies.
MoviesIGN

Top 10 Fantasy Films of All Time

Filmmaking has always been about bringing the impossible to life. From the earliest days of Georges Melies and his filmed magic tricks, to Thanos throwing a moon at The Avengers, cinema as an art form has always stayed deeply rooted in the realization of the fantastic. So this Movie List is looking at the movies that do it best and the different ways in to the genre of Fantasy. From surrealism like Birdman or the work of David Lynch like Mulholland Drive, to David Fincher and Magical realism with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or the whimsical charm of Paddington, and the Low Fantasy worlds of Arthurian legends like The Green Knight to the epic high fantasy detail of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these are our picks for the Top 10 Fantasy Films of All Time. This episode was written by Billy Jackson and edited by Michael Huynh. The Picks: Surreal Fantasy - Big Fish (2003) Tim Burton Very Low Fantasy - Being John Malkovich (1999) Spike Jonze Magical Realism - Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (2010) Apichatpong Weerasethakul Low Fantasy - Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) Ang Lee Modern/Urban Fantasy - Céline and Julie Go Boating (1974) Jacques Rivette Supernatural Fantasy - Wings of Desire (1987) Wim Wenders Mythic Fantasy - La Belle et la Bête (1946) Jean Cocteau Middle Fantasy - The Wizard of Oz (1939) Victor Fleming High Fantasy - Howl's Moving Castle (2004) Hayao Miyazaki Epic Fantasy - The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003) Peter Jackson For more CineFix Movie Lists be sure to subscribe to IGN Movies and TV! Mission: Impossible, James Bond and the Top 10 Spy Movies of All Time - https://youtu.be/22UoudXbims Spirited Away, Spider-Man Into the Spider-verse and the Top 10 Animated Films of All Time - https://youtu.be/0Y1fVoImuc0 Inglourious Basterds, Moonlight and the Top 10 Meals in the History of Cinema - https://youtu.be/I0OcBx9i9s0.
Moviesepicstream.com

Matt Damon Blames Paparazzi for Spoiling Thor: Love and Thunder Surprise Cameo

Marvel Studios might be good at keeping secrets but people have still found ways to find details about their projects. For instance, fans discovered that Matt Damon has joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder through some paparazzi photos. Not surprisingly, the Academy Award winner blames the paps for spoiling what would have been a surprise cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.
Moviesmxdwn.com

A24 Release Bizarre ‘Lamb’ Trailer Starring Noomi Rapace

A24 Films has truly been a breath of fresh air in the past nine years since it was founded in 2012. From the studios that gave us Academy Award-winning Moonlight, indie gems such as Lady Bird, The Lighthouse, Ex-Machina, and the adrenaline-infused Uncut Gems (one of Adam Sandler’s best films in recent memory), we now get a glimpse of their newest work, Lamb.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CinemaBlend

After M. Night Shyamalan's Old: 8 Other Great Horror Graphic Novels That Should Get A Movie Adaptation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The recent release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has introduced many American audiences to the story of various beachgoers mysteriously aging rapidly, which French writer Pierre Oscar Levy and Swiss illustrator Frederik Peeters originally dreamed up for their graphic novel Sandcastle in 2013. While the influence of comics on cinema is indisputable with the popularity of superhero movies, it is less often that the medium’s scarier titles get the same treatment, with Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie’s 30 Days of Night, the upcoming adaptation of sci-fi teen drama Black Hole, and the aforementioned latest of the M. Night Shyamalan movies, of course, being prime exceptions. The following are a few other unforgettably chilling horror graphic novels that many readers will agree also deserve to be made into horror movies, such as this recent acclaimed title from DC’s Vertigo Imprint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy