Woodstock, Vermont is widely recognized as one of the prettiest small towns in America, and is certainly one of the true gems of New England. And the stately Woodstock Inn has presided over the picturesque village in one form or another for 130 years. The 142-room, AAA Four Diamond Resort, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection, as well as the Historic Hotels of America, has evolved into a world-class resort in recent years without losing any of its charm or character. And the level of interior design, blending the historic contemporary rustic luxury, is on a higher level than comparable properties in New England.