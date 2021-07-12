SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film: Buzz
SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film. Late Syracuse University alumnus Lou Reed would be a fan of an artful new documentary about his band The Velvet Underground, according to multiple reviews. The film, simply titled “The Velvet Underground,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with an unconventional approach to the traditional rise-and-fall rockumentary. There are few famous faces talking about the Velvets’ influence, and you don’t even get to hear a full VU track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film from Todd Haynes (”Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There”).www.syracuse.com
