Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SU alum Lou Reed would approve of artful new ‘The Velvet Underground’ film. Late Syracuse University alumnus Lou Reed would be a fan of an artful new documentary about his band The Velvet Underground, according to multiple reviews. The film, simply titled “The Velvet Underground,” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival with an unconventional approach to the traditional rise-and-fall rockumentary. There are few famous faces talking about the Velvets’ influence, and you don’t even get to hear a full VU track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film from Todd Haynes (”Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There”).

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
John Cale
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Velvet Underground#The Velvets#Su#Late Syracuse University#Apple Tv#Hbo#Rs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: With The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes Crafts a Visually Harmonious Documentary

If you told people in 1967 that Andy Warhol’s house band just released one of the most revered rock albums of all-time, they would ask what they’re called, and when you told them they would laugh. As far as the public was concerned, there were a hundred acts capable of that historical success in the ‘60s, and none were called the Velvet Underground (or Nico).
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' gets 2022 release

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): There is bad news for fans anticipating the release of 'Blonde', which is Netflix's fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas, as the streamer has now slated the film for a 2022 release. According to Variety, 'Blonde', which is being directed by...
Music940wfaw.com

‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Remembered

It was 47 years ago today (July 29th, 1974) that “Mama” Cass Elliot of the Mamas & The Papas was found dead in a London apartment. Elliot, who had just performed two sold out performances at the London Palladium, died of what coroners ruled an apparent heart attack. Elliot, whose real name was Ellen Naomi Cohen, had been performing as solo act since the group began to splinter in 1968. That same year, according to legend, Crosby, Stills, & Nash performed for the first time together in her Laurel Canyon living room — and dedicated their most recent live set CSN 2012 to her. She is portrayed briefly in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie, One Upon A Time. . . In Hollywood.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

The World’s Behind You :: The Velvet Underground & Nico Reimagined

The songs on the Velvet Underground’s epochal 1967 debut have been covered endlessly over the years, by everyone from rock royalty like David Bowie and R.E.M. to the lowliest garage bands. Coinciding with Todd Haynes’ hotly anticipated Velvets documentary, there’s a new, Hal Willner-produced tribute to the LP coming out in a few months, with various indie rockers onboard. Here’s our own reimagining of The Velvet Underground & Nico, featuring obscure takes on the VU, spanning from the 1960s to the 1990s. Some of these renditions are fairly faithful to the source, while others are decidedly irreverent, finding some truly weirdo approaches to these very sturdy songs. Synth-pop, goth, glam, industrial, grunge, garage … it’s all here, and more. Not everything is totally successful, but it’s always interesting. Watch out, the world’s behind you. | t wilcox.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Gateway Trailer Traps Olivia Munn in a Drug War with Frank Grillo & Shea Whigham

Lionsgate has just released a first look at the new Michele Civetta crime thriller hitting theaters this summer. Watch Parker (Shea Whigham) in The Gateway as he tries to help a family escape a father recently released from prison, ready to create a new up-start using his stash hidden before he went to prison. Can Parker help this troubled family in time?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

John David Washington Says His Career Really Started After He Accepted The Idea Denzel Washington Would Always Be His Famous Father

John David Washington had quite the year in 2020, starring in Christopher Nolan’s time-bending action movie Tenet and being at the forefront of the clash movie theaters and movie studios during the pandemic. He also starred in Malcolm and Marie alongside Zendaya, in a relationship drama exclusively on Netflix. His new movie Beckett releases on Netflix on August 13, and it looks like quite the thrill ride, reminiscent of a film his father Denzel Washington might make. Being the son of one of the most renowned and successful actors of all time has its challenges and John David Washington is well aware of those. While promoting Beckett, John David Washington has revealed why his career really started after he accepted the idea Denzel Washington would always be his famous father.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy