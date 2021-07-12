Cuba darkens its internet during biggest protests in decades

On Sunday, July 11, Cuba experienced an unprecedented social outbreak in 60 years of Castroism. Thousands of citizens took to the streets of many cities, fed up with material shortages that have been greatly accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to power outages, lack of food and medicines, there has been a growing incidence of covid that threatens to bring down many hospitals. The protests soon turned towards the request for freedom and provoked a repressive reaction on the part of the communist regime that ended with hundreds of detainees. What can be the short and medium term result of a situation that has turned the world’s gaze towards Cuba? This is the question that Mauricio Vicent, correspondent for MRT in Havana, tries to answer in this video. Anna Ayuso, Senior Researcher for Latin America at CIDOB, Y Carlos Malamud, Principal Investigator of the Elcano Royal Institute region.