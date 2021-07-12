Cancel
Protests

Cuba darkens its internet during biggest protests in decades

By Burhan Wazir
Coda Story
Coda Story
 19 days ago
A series of internet outages has coincided with Cuba’s largest protests in 30 years as hundreds took to the streets in cities around the country on Sunday chanting anti-government slogans and voicing their discontent at severe food and medicine shortages. Videos posted to social media by protesters on Sunday have...

Coda Story

Coda Story

New York City, NY
Coda tells you stories you never heard before, shows you connections you never knew existed and the nuance and complexity of the world.

#Internet Services#Protest Riot#Covid#Cubans#Twitter#Chinese#Access Now#D Az Canel#Wi Fi#Etecsa#Freedom House#The Communist Party#Kentik Technologies
