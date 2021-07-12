Cancel
Combat Sports

Photos: Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser

By Boxing Photos
Boxing Scene
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao went face to face with unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. at press conference in Los Angeles Sunday as they previewed their blockbuster championship showdown that headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (photos by Ryan Hafey, Frank Micellota)

Manny Pacquiao
#Las Vegas#Face To Face#Hall Of Fame#Boxing#Combat#Philippine#Wbc#Ibf#Fox Sports#Tgb Promotions
