Unfilled orders cause 'very rare' fuel shortage at Burlington airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A private contractor based at Burlington International Airport has confirmed with NBC5 News that the airport had a shortage of jet fuel Sunday. Leadership with Heritage Aviation, which specializes in non-commercial flights, said the shortage was caused by an absence of deliveries from a wholesaler in Rensselaer, New York. The site's fuel terminal was unable to fulfill normal shipments due to its own fuel supply running low, according to Heritage Aviation CEO Matthew Collins.www.mynbc5.com
Comments / 1