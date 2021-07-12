Unfilled orders cause 'very rare' fuel shortage at Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A private contractor based at Burlington International Airport has confirmed with NBC5 News that the airport had a shortage of jet fuel Sunday. Leadership with Heritage Aviation, which specializes in non-commercial flights, said the shortage was caused by an absence of deliveries from a wholesaler in Rensselaer, New York. The site's fuel terminal was unable to fulfill normal shipments due to its own fuel supply running low, according to Heritage Aviation CEO Matthew Collins.