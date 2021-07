For everyone out there ready and eager for SEAL Team season 5, know this — work is underway on making these new episodes happen!. In a new post on his Instagram yesterday, series star David Boreanaz officially confirmed that today is the kick-off for new episodes of the show behind the scenes. There is a lot of work to be done over the course of the next several weeks leading up to the big premiere this fall, and we imagine there are a lot of challenges that come along with it. The virus is still a part of life, especially out in greater Los Angeles County. There are still a number of protocols that need to be adhered to in order to make this show a success. That goes along with the long hours and numerous locations that come with a show that requires its main characters to be out in the field.