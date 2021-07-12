Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

MISportsNow Podcast Episode 116: Kurt Warner

By Joe Buczek
9&10 News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re sitting down with Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Warner was recently at Ferris State sharing his inspirational story to high school football campers.

www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#High School Football#American Football#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Charles Woodson still makes an impact on Derek Carr’s career

Derek Carr was 23 and Charles Woodson was 37 when they became Raiders’ teammates in 2014. It was a dream come true for Carr, who entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick. He grew up idolizing Woodson — who spent 11 of his 18 NFL seasons with the Raiders, including the final three. Over the years since, Carr has often mentioned the impact the star defensive back had on him.
NFLPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Troy Polamalu Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter post on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend said he tested positive “recently.” “Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities,” he said in the tweet. Fam,I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Charles Woodson Nears Hall of Fame Induction

We are now nearly a week away from the induction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021, and representing the Silver and Black will be Raiders legend Charles Woodson. Woodson’s induction was announced in February. On Aug. 8, that dream will come true. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Week: Three Cowboys, Two Classes

The old "Cowboys bias" theory long floated about the Pro Football Hall of Fame is officially buried, further put to rest by next week's enshrinement of three more Dallas legends. But how do the folks in Canton, Ohio plan to cram two classes into one weekend?. With a "home delivery"...
NFLKLTV

Cowboys defense adjusting to new scheme with Dan Quinn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Cowboys are one day closer to debuting their new defense in a game like scenario with the Hall of Fame game. If Dan Quinn’s defense is anything like him, watch out. “Intense focused energy,” Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “I mean he brings it...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz got the fresh start he wanted when the Eagles trade him to the Colts earlier this offseason. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows to start. Wentz did not practice on Friday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, and there’s concern it could be serious. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon Wentz is “out indefinitely” to undergo testing on his injured foot.
NFLPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Neither of Peyton Manning’s Kids’ Favorite Player is Peyton Manning

He's one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks to play the game in its history. On August 8th, he'll take his place among the other greats of the game in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He's only one of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl title with two different teams (the other being Tom Brady after Tampa Bay's win earlier this year). His 71,940 career passing yards and 539 career passing touchdowns put him third all-time on both lists. You could argue he single-handedly turned shifted the focus of Hoosier Hysteria from basketball to football in the state of Indiana. All of this, combined with his personality and sense of humor, has endeared him to millions of people and made them fans (myself included). But, despite all those accomplishments, there are two people who are apparently not impressed with Peyton Manning's accomplishments — his own son and daughter.
Footballchatsports.com

MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 54: Sam’s final episode!

Happy Friday folks! It was a bittersweet week here at the Bandwagon, as we announce Sam’s departure as co-host of the show. It’s been a great ride building this up from nothing over the past year, so we put together a great show to send him out on a high note!
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Snell, OL, Quincy University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a very well rounded prospect and I have done my best to remove any defects from my game. My ability in the run game is very solid and I can create movement both downfield and laterally. I am very comfortable in the passing game. I am very explosive off the line to shut down speed rushes and I keep a good base throughout to shut down the bull rush. However I believe my best asset to be my durability and enthusiasm for the game week in and week out. I have been a 3 year starter for the Quincy Hawks and have started 25 consecutive games. I have missed zero snaps due to injury in my years at QU and in high school.
NFL49erswebzone.com

No Huddle Podcast: Reacting to the 49ers signing Fred Warner to a massive contract extension

209 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Al and Zain are back for an emergency podcast to discuss the San Francisco 49ers signing their All-Pro linebacker, Fred Warner, to a massive five-year, $95 million extension. It's a significant signing that keeps the defensive star with the team for the foreseeable future.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVI

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik. In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy