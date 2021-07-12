Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ballon d’Or 2021 Power Rankings: Messi favorite after Argentina victory?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2020/21 season behind us and both the Euros and Copa America finally ending, we can take a look at the new power rankings for the 2021 Ballon d’Or and see if Lionel Messi is now the favorite. There have been quite a few changes, mostly due to the international tournaments which took place in the postseason. European and South American fans had the pleasure of watching two great tournaments with intense matches, drama, heartbreak, and joy.

everythingbarca.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

117K+
Followers
310K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#European#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Koeman backing Messi to win Ballon d’Or 2021

Ronald Koeman thinks Lionel Messi is the main candidate to win the Ballon d’Or and thinks the Argentine will collect a record seventh Golden Ball. Messi has emerged as the favorite to be named the best player in the world yet again after helping Argentina win the Copa America in Brazil.
MLSPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi mobbed by fans outside restaurant in Miami, Florida as Argentina hero takes time off after winning Copa America with Barca star yet to put pen to paper on new deal

Lionel Messi was mobbed by hundreds of fans outside an Italian restaurant in Florida as the Argentine takes some well-needed rest before heading back to Barcelona. The 34-year-old has endured a summer like no other after he was effectively released by Barcelona at the start of July, before lifting his first international trophy title with Argentina in the Copa America final ten days later.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Forget Messi and Lewandowski, give the Ballon d'Or to Jorginho! Gianfranco Zola calls for Chelsea midfielder to be named the BEST in the world after Champions League and Euro 2020 successes

Jorginho has been backed to win this year's Ballon d'Or award over Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski by former Chelsea and Italy star Gianfranco Zola. The midfield playmaker has enjoyed incredible success over the last 12 months, following up his Champions League triumph with Chelsea by winning the European Championship with Italy this summer.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or, insists Ronald Koeman... with the Barcelona boss certain superstar will win the title for a record SEVENTH time after finally guiding Argentina to Copa America glory

Ronald Koeman insists Lionel Messi is a 'prime candidate' and the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award after yet another stunning season for club and country. Messi, who is currently a free agent, has won the coveted prize on six separate occasions – the most in history – with a seventh potentially taking him two clear of nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Spanish football evening headlines: Man United offered Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, Sergio Ramos joins PSG training and Ronald Koeman tips Lionel Messi for 2021 Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Vinicius Junior as they aim to secure a deal for Kylian Mbappe. According to reports from the Daily Mirror , Carlo Ancelotti is open to selling Vincius to free up space for Mbappe, with United quoted £68.5m for the Brazilian international.
SoccerTribal Football

Barcelona and Argentina captain Messi breaks Instagram record

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has broken an Instagram record. Messi's Instagram post of himself with the Copa America trophy has become the platform's most-liked sports photograph, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's most paying tribute to Diego Maradona after his passing on November 25, 2020. The photo of Messi has already...
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 5 2021 Ballon d’Or contenders, ranked

There was once a time when soccer fans did not care much for the annual Ballon d’Or Award. Even as the sport is heading toward the back end of the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era, this award has now become a hotly debated topic among soccer fans. As in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy