Ballon d’Or 2021 Power Rankings: Messi favorite after Argentina victory?

With the 2020/21 season behind us and both the Euros and Copa America finally ending, we can take a look at the new power rankings for the 2021 Ballon d’Or and see if Lionel Messi is now the favorite. There have been quite a few changes, mostly due to the international tournaments which took place in the postseason. European and South American fans had the pleasure of watching two great tournaments with intense matches, drama, heartbreak, and joy.