Lehigh Valley weather: Flash flood watch expands here as wet week continues
A flash flood watch has been expanded to cover Lehigh and Northampton counties, the National Weather Service announced just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. “A near stationary frontal boundary combined with a hot and humid air mass will cause one or more rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain to affect the area from this afternoon into tonight,” the weather service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said. “Rainfall amounts could be highly variable, but a general 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts is possible through tonight.”www.lehighvalleylive.com
