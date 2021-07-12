Lehigh Valley weather: Flash flood watch expands here as wet week continues

The National Weather Service is continuing to assess an outbreak of seven tornados confirmed Thursday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The most powerful of those recorded was an EF3, toward the upper range of the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to gauge tornados’ destructive power, the weather service says from its Philadelphia region forecast office in Mount Holly, New Jersey. It struck the Bensalem/Trevose area in Bucks County, with peak winds of up to 140 mph, leaving behind its most intense destruction at car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park. At least five people were injured.