Pecos County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS AND TERRELL COUNTIES At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dryden, Sanderson and Terrell County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 22:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 1009 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall in the warning area. Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit and Tucson International Airport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 00:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 1222 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, mainly north of state highway 86 or across Indian routes 15 and 34. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain with localized spots of 3 to 4 inches have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways and streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Covered Wells, Ventana, Vaya Chin and Mountain Village. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Butler County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Wayne County in southeastern Missouri Northeastern Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenville, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Spotters reported 40 mph winds in the area. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Wappapello State Park and Hendrickson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Berkeley County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Daniel Island, Awendaw, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Cainhoy, Wando, Boone Hall Plantation, Capers Inlet, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Dunes West, Park West, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Rivertowne, Whitehall Terrace, Hamlin Plantation, Snowden, Beresford and Capers Island. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Coosa County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coosa, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coosa; Talladega A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TALLADEGA AND COOSA COUNTIES At 352 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sylacauga to Dollar, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sylacauga, Childersburg, Goodwater, Rockford, Talladega Springs, Weogufka, Stewartville, Hanover, Lyle, Pentonville, Dollar, Bradford, Strickland Crossroads, Bentleyville, Marble Valley, Moriah, Hatchet, Fayetteville, Unity and Parkdale. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 19:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 711 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 105...and between mile markers 89 and 92. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fremont; Natrona FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN NATRONA COUNTIES At 925 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms are beginning to move east, away from the flash food warning area of extreme southeast Fremont and extreme southwest Natrona County. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jeffrey City, Split Rock and Crooks Gap. The drainages of most concern for flash flooding are Crooks Creek and Sweetwater River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 20:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Inyo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL INYO COUNTY At 813 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Furnace Creek and Texas Springs Campground. Highways 190 and 178. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Fremont County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fremont A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND SOUTHERN PAGE COUNTIES At 1019 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles north of Tarkio to near Hopkins, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont and southern Page Counties, including the following locations... Northboro, College Springs, Blanchard, Shambaugh and Braddyville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL YUMA COUNTY At 827 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Ligurta, Kinter and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 38. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 10 and 19. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Iron County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL IRON COUNTY At 144 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northeast of Beaver Dam, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Modena. This includes Utah Route 56 between mile markers 2 and 22. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Morgan County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Rich, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Rich; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN RICH...EAST CENTRAL MORGAN...NORTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND SOUTHWESTERN UINTA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Benewah County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Benewah, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benewah; Latah; Lewis; Nez Perce; Shoshone .Thunderstorms producing torrential rain may lead to flash flooding on Sunday especially over and near burn scars. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of North and North Central Idaho, including the following areas, in North Idaho, Benewah, Latah and Shoshone. In North Central Idaho, Lewis and Nez Perce. * From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * Thunderstorms with torrential rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in dangerous flash flooding. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charleston The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Daniel Island, Awendaw, Mount Pleasant Regional Airport, Cainhoy, Wando, Boone Hall Plantation, Capers Inlet, Price Inlet, Bull Island, Dunes West, Park West, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Rivertowne, Whitehall Terrace, Hamlin Plantation, Snowden, Beresford and Capers Island. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Camden County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake of the Ozarks, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Camden The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Camden County in central Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camdenton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Richland around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake of The Ozarks, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Linn Creek, Montreal, Wet Glaize and Freedom. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Del Norte County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Del Norte The National Weather Service in Eureka California has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Del Norte County in northwestern California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 501 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Slater Fire Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Additional rainfall amounts of an inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 15:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Inyo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY At 421 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms continue to develop south of Highway 190 and drift north across Highway 190 and Highway 136 around Keeler. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Keeler and Darwin. Water may pond in low lying areas of Highways 136 and 190.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 637 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 83. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar have ended. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Dorsey and Lone Tree Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southwestern Decker Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bullock County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bullock; Elmore; Macon; Montgomery; Pike SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIKE...ELMORE WESTERN BULLOCK...SOUTHWESTERN MACON AND CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Titus to near Elmore to Montgomery to near Ramer. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eastern Montgomery, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Meadville, Milstead, Pike Road, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Shorter, Franklin, Santuck, Auburn University In Montgomery, Dublin, Titus, Beans Crossroads, Shopton and Ten Cedar Estates.

