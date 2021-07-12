Flash Flood Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Del Norte The National Weather Service in Eureka California has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Del Norte County in northwestern California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 501 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Slater Fire Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Additional rainfall amounts of an inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED