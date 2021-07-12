Cancel
Hamilton County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Bell County in central Texas Coryell County in central Texas Southwestern Falls County in central Texas Hamilton County in central Texas Lampasas County in central Texas Southwestern McLennan County in central Texas Mills County in central Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Travel will likely be difficult on roadways, including I-35. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, Lampasas, McGregor, Hamilton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan`s Point Resort, Salado, Little River-Academy, Goldthwaite and Lorena.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
