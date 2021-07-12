Cancel
Delta County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Montrose; Pitkin; Routt AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 900 AM MONDAY UNTIL 900 AM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Glen Eden, Clark, Steamboat Springs, Kremmling, Granby, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Breckenridge, Grand Junction, Aspen, Leadville, Delta, and Gunnison. WHEN...900 AM Monday July 12 to 900 AM Tuesday July 13 IMPACTS...Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed Monday morning across the advisory area, particularly for northern Routt County in close vicinity to the Morgan Creek wildfire. Smoke will gradually decrease late Monday morning for most areas as atmospheric mixing increases, however smoke could increase again during the mid to late afternoon hours as the fire becomes more active and smoke transported from out-of-state wildfires begins to increase again. By late Monday evening, smoke will begin to drain to lower elevations surrounding the Morgan Creek wildfire bringing periods of heavy smoke to areas along Morgan and Reed Creeks, the Elk River Valley, and eventually impacting the communities of Glen Eden and Clark through early Tuesday morning. Additionally, smoke will begin to settle Monday night across the remainder of the advisory area from out-of-state wildfires, with the heaviest smoke impacts expected for valley locations. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

