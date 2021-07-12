Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1210 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami Springs, or over Hialeah, moving west at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Kendall, Weston, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach and Aventura.