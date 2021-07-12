Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1210 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miami Springs, or over Hialeah, moving west at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Kendall, Weston, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach and Aventura.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Miami, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Aventura, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Hialeah, FL
City
North Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Surfside, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Coastal Broward County#Noaa#Nws Miami#National Weather Service#Plantation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy