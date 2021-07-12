Special Weather Statement issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FORREST AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM CDT At 1109 AM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lumberton, or 16 miles north of Poplarville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hattiesburg, Petal, West Hattiesburg, Purvis, Lumberton, Mclaurin, Rawls Springs, Sunrise, Macedonia, Rock Hill and Baxterville.