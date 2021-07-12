Holiday Ride Overlays Will Be BACK for Disney World’s New After Hours Event

We’re Halfway to the Holidays and Disney is celebrating with all kinds of big holiday news!. So far, we’ve shared an update on EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional, news about a NEW After Hours event that will replace Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, details about some limited time holiday treats you can get in Disney World and Disneyland right now, and more! Typically, during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party we’ve seen holiday overlays at select attractions. Will those be coming back this year with the new After Hours event? We’ve got an update here!