Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Holiday Ride Overlays Will Be BACK for Disney World’s New After Hours Event

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re Halfway to the Holidays and Disney is celebrating with all kinds of big holiday news!. So far, we’ve shared an update on EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional, news about a NEW After Hours event that will replace Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, details about some limited time holiday treats you can get in Disney World and Disneyland right now, and more! Typically, during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party we’ve seen holiday overlays at select attractions. Will those be coming back this year with the new After Hours event? We’ve got an update here!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Holiday Season#Holiday Ride Overlays#Disney World#Candlelight Processional#Speedway#Mad Tea Party#Monsters Inc#The Holiday Party#Jungle Cruise#The Dfb Guide#Disney World Holiday Info#The Dfb Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Travelallears.net

The Worst Places to Stay in Disney World

Are you trying to decide where to stay on your next Walt Disney World vacation?. It can be pretty hard to make a decision with so many Disney Resort options! Thankfully, we’ve got YOUR reviews on all the Disney Resorts on our website, and today we’re sharing the list of the 10 worst-rated choices — according to AllEars readers.
LifestylePosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Actor Takes A Ride On Six Flags Roller Coaster

JACKSON – You could say, the devil made him do it. Actor Patrick Wilson recently tried out the new ‘Jersey Devil Coaster’ at Six Flags Great Adventure. Wilson is currently starring in the new film “The Conjuring, The Devil Made Me Do It” which is in area theaters. He stopped by the popular amusement park to check out the Jersey Devil Coaster – the world’s tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster.
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
AnimalsInside the Magic

Gorilla Throws Poop at Guest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a theme park zoo hybrid that is both unique and interactive. You can see the animals in the popular Safari attraction, or take one of the walking trails. These animals are real and can be unpredictable, and the encounters with them often make for unforgettable experiences.
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Faces HUGE Wait Just Minutes After Park Opening

Avatar — Flight of Passage continues to draw Guests each and every day. This morning, July 29, the Pandora attraction is facing huge wait times just minutes after the theme park officially opened. At approximately 8:40 a.m., just 40 minutes after Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened, Avatar — Flight of Passage...
Florida StateFirst Coast News

So cute! Baby hippo, gorilla born at Florida Disney

FLORIDA, USA — (The video above is from a previous report) Oh, baby baby, it's a wild world. Especially if that world is Disney. Two new babies were born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida this week, just a day apart. Disney's Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page posted photos...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Here’s When ‘Jungle Cruise’ Will Be Available For FREE on Disney+

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the new Jungle Cruise film!. Not only is the attraction being updated in both Disneyland and Disney World, but Disneyland held a special red carpet event for the world premiere of the movie. This film joins the line-up of movies that have been released on Disney+ and theaters, but now we’ve got a date for when Jungle Cruise will be free to ALL Disney+ subscribers!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Orlando Brings Back Popular After Hours Event

Universal Orlando Resort has shown that they are ready to return to a much more normal state of operations as of late. One of the biggest returns to “normal” — aside from removing their mask mandates for fully vaccinated Guests — is that they will be bringing back one of the most popular events of the year at a full capacity, Halloween Horror Nights. Considering Disney World is only hosting an After Hours event, Boo Bash, and not their typical Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, seeing a pre-pandemic event such as Halloween Horror Nights return is a big deal.
HomelessNEWS10 ABC

Disney World requiring masks indoors starting Friday

TAMPA (WFLA) — Beginning July 30, face coverings will be required for all Disney World ages 2 and up while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.
Lifestyleallears.net

Would You Wait 2.5 Hours For This Disney World Ride?

It’s time for another look at what the wait times were like today in Disney World!. We’re looking at ALL the wait times from the four parks today, July 19th!. Barnstormer featuring the Great Goofini: 5 minutes. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad: 5 minutes. Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin: 5 minutes.
Lifestyle/Film

Walt Disney World’s Entertainment Offerings Are Back in Action Next Month

The magic of the Disney theme parks is that there is genuinely something for everyone. If you’re a fan of the characters, they’re more than easy to spot. If you love good food, there’s options aplenty. And some people love a good show, whether it’s nighttime fireworks or daytime interactions with computer-animated turtles. Disney’s slow ease back into normalcy is finally dragging the live-entertainment side of things back into the spotlight, as they finally announced the return of some big live-entertainment favorites.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World Brings Back ANOTHER Suspended Program!

It seems as though Disney is spreading the magic more than ever back in our beloved theme parks, as we’ve encountered tons of good news regarding events, firework shows, and programs returning to Walt Disney World Resort. Last month, we spotted Disney College Program participants back in the parks for...
ComicsPopculture

Canceled Disney Show's World Expanding With New Book

Beloved Disney animated series The Owl House will end after Season 3 wraps up, but the story will reportedly go on in a new book. Online book retailers now have a pre-order page for a follow-up to The Owl House, published by Disney Books and Tokyo Pop. Showrunner Dana Terrace has apparently told fans on social media that the book will be a "light novel" — a young adult novel with manga-style illustrations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy