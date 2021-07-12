Cancel
Date Range and Times Released For Disney World’s NEW Holiday After Hours Event!

disneyfoodblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got TONS of holiday news that we’ve been sharing with you including dates for the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the return of the Cookie Stroll, a first look at the holiday merchandise, and SO. MUCH. MORE. One of the biggest announcements was that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is being replaced by a brand new after hours event, and we’ve got a big update on it!

