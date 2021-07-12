Date Range and Times Released For Disney World’s NEW Holiday After Hours Event!

When tickets for the Disney After Hours Boo Bash went on sale earlier this month, excitement was high from fans wanting to attend Disney's newest Halloween event, and several dates sold out immediately due to high demand. And even though Disney has increased capacity for this limited time event, it now looks like all dates in October for this event are currently sold out. It is currently unknown if Disney will raise capacity again or add additional dates to cope with this truly spectacular demand for this brand new event.