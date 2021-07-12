Cancel
Travel

See How You Can Celebrate the Holidays on a Disney Cruise!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to spend your holidays cruising but also experience some Christmastime fun? Then Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime cruises may be just what you need!. Today we’ve been celebrating Halfway to the Holidays with some BIG holiday announcements from Disney about the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, a new After Hours event, and more. But, Disney Cruise Line and its Very Merrytime cruises haven’t been left out! Wondering what you’ll get to enjoy during the Very Merrytime cruises? Check out the details here!

