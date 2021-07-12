The Unexpected Feature One Shark Boasted 93 Million Years Ago

A mangled trilobite, found fossilized in Czechia, looks like it narrowly escaped becoming lunch more than 450 million years ago. All that's left of this ancient marine arthropod is the head, but researchers think the pincers of something like a giant sea scorpion could have been what amputated its eye, scratching the shell and scarring the face. Few trilobites have been found who've suffered a head wound and survived beyond it, but somehow this particular specimen (Dalmanitina socialis) lived to molt another day. It even regrew a fully functional eye to make up for the one it had lost. "The restored eye, although shifted...