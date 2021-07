As many kinds of fast-food connoisseurs will tell you, fans take their dipping sauces very seriously. Whether you choose to dip your fries or to dip your nuggets, many people will tell you that nothing quite completes a meal like an extraordinary sauce. Wendy’s agrees with this statement, which is why the company has taken the liberty to introduce a brand new sauce that fans, new and old, are sure to get a kick out of.