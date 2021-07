Today was opening day for many of the guest rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, including the new Moana-themed rooms. Although many Disney fans have expressed concern about the delicate balance between too much Disney theme (making it garish and cringe-worthy) or too little Disney theme (making it generic and bland), we’re pleased to report that the Moana rooms strike exactly the right balance. You know that you’re in a room with a Disney theme, and there is a lot of themed decor here, however it never feels over-the top. In addition. the new color palate and striking flooring really brighten up the room. Here’s some first-look photos from today.