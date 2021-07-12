Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Man Wanted For Stealing $1,500 In Gift Cards At Suffolk 7-Eleven, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOT4G_0auTCDbr00
Man wanted for allegedly stealing $1,500 in Visa gift cards. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing $1,500 in Visa gift cards on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police said the incident happened at 7-Eleven in Islandia on July 3. The store is located at 1700 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

