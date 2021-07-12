Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, CT

Clinton Main Street Bridge Closed Until Further Notice After Piece Falls Into Raritan River

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEMH6_0auTBeHZ00
Clinton Main Street bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The bridge on Main Street in Clinton has been closed to traffic until further notice after a piece of the infrastructure fell into the Raritan River, authorities said.

Bridge N-1, the bridge at the Clinton Red Mill intersection of Center Street and Route 173, was closed as of Monday, according to an announcement made on the county’s official Facebook page.

“A piece of the bridge fell into the water, requiring further inspection of the bridge by County forces to determine the repairs necessary,” the post says.

An estimated reopening date has not been determined.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, CT
Government
City
Clinton, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raritan River#Infrastructure#Center Street#Facebook#Red Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

The damage to a tractor-trailer caused by an incoming train in Lehigh County early Thursday morning is due to "confusing GPS directions", reports say. The delivery driver stopped on the tracks at the South Sixth Street crossing in Emmaus around 1 a.m. because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross, WFMZ reports.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspected Tornado Rips Through Jersey Shore Town

A suspected tornado ripped through a Jersey Shore town Thursday night, damaging 35 homes, several boats and injuring several people, police said. Three 9-1-1 calls came in at 9:22 p.m. in Long Beach Island, reporting roofs ripped off multiple houses and downed utility poles. Officials believe a tornado touched down...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Tornados Wreak Havoc In Bucks, Mercer Counties

Tornados touched down in Bucks and Mercer counties Thursday evening, downing trees, collapsing buildings and leaving thousands without power. One tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Mercerville-Hamilton Square near Trenton at 6:34 p.m. Another was in Solebury and the second in Bensalem near the Neshaminy Mall just after 7 p.m.
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured After Jeep Veers Off Northampton County Road Into Woods

One person was seriously injured after a Jeep veered off the road and landed in a patch of woods in Northampton County Friday morning, authorities said. Upper Nazareth Fire Department members responding to a smoke investigation on the 3000 block of Newburg Road around 7:15 a.m. were met with the mangled Jeep, which had traveled “down an embankment through a section of woods and ended up in a corn field,” the department said.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Dog Killed In Western Mass House Fire

A family dog was killed during a house fire at a two-and-half story home in Western Massachusetts. The fire took place around 12:35 p.m., Thursday, July 29 in Berkshires County at 16 Atlantic Ave., in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police officers, who were at the neighboring house, noticed smoke coming from the...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Killed After Crashing Into Utility Pole, Police Say

A Long Island woman was killed after crashing into a utility pole. The incident around 8 a.m., Friday, July 30, on North Road in Greenport. Helga Bauer, 83, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on County Road 48 (North Road) when she crossed westbound traffic and left the roadway, and collided with a utility pole before coming to a stop in the westbound lane of traffic, said the Southold Police.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Coworkers Pull Him From Bottom Of Employer's Jersey Shore Pool

A 30-year-old man died after being found by coworkers at the bottom of a swimming pool on their employer's Jersey Shore property Friday, authorities said. Guilebaldo Ramos, 30, of Freehold, was swimming with his co-workers when they saw him at the bottom of the deep end of the Conover Road pool in Millstone around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

One Hospitalized In Western Mass Crash

One person was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. The crash took place Wednesday, July 28, afternoon in the area of Main and Mill streets, said the Springfield Fire Department. The injured person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole. The...
River Edge, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Sedan Impaled, Driver Injured In River Edge Crash

A driver was hospitalized with what responders said were compound leg and ankle fractures after a freakish crash Thursday afternoon in River Edge. The Honda Civic ended up atop a bollard in the parking lot of the CVS on Kinderkamack Road at Rutgers Place near the Hackensack border around 3 p.m.

Comments / 1

Community Policy