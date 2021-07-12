Some lawmakers want to block Chick-fil-A from NY Thruway rest stops
Some New York state lawmakers are not happy with plans to add Chick-fil-A to rest stops on the New York State Thruway. The USA Today Network of New York reports NYS Assembly member Linda Rosenthal sent a letter to Thruway Executive Director Matthew Driscoll and Joanie Mahoney, chair of the Thruway’s board of directors, urging them to scrap plans to include Chick-fil-A as a restaurant option as part of a $450 million project to renovate 27 rest stops across the state. Construction on 10 service areas, including one in Chittenango, will begin later this month.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 7