Some lawmakers want to block Chick-fil-A from NY Thruway rest stops

By Geoff Herbert
 19 days ago
Some New York state lawmakers are not happy with plans to add Chick-fil-A to rest stops on the New York State Thruway. The USA Today Network of New York reports NYS Assembly member Linda Rosenthal sent a letter to Thruway Executive Director Matthew Driscoll and Joanie Mahoney, chair of the Thruway’s board of directors, urging them to scrap plans to include Chick-fil-A as a restaurant option as part of a $450 million project to renovate 27 rest stops across the state. Construction on 10 service areas, including one in Chittenango, will begin later this month.

