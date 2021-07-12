PS5 wireless controller falls to a record low $56
The latest Sony PS5 DualSense controller packs a brand new design and tons of new features. Right now, you can grab a spare for dollars off its normal retail price. Currently, the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $56. at B&H. Normally $69, that's $13 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this official Sony PS5 controller. In terms of this gaming deals, it's one of the top discounts out there.www.laptopmag.com
