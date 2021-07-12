Cancel
Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria Trailer Is Here and Full of Buzz

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat buzz you’re hearing? It’s for Memoria, the English-language debut of Thai auteur Apichatpong Weerasethakul, which released its trailer ahead of a July 15 Cannes premiere. The film stars Tilda Swinton as a Scottish woman traveling through Colombia who starts randomly hearing a staticky noise: “like a rumble, from the core of the earth,” she explains in the trailer. The mysterious drama is one of the most anticipated films on the Croisette, premiering in competition more than a decade after Weerasethakul won the 2010 Palme d’Or for Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. It will also cap off a busy Cannes for Swinton, who had two more films premiere at the festival: Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir Part II, in the Directors’ Fortnight, and Wes Anderson’s starry The French Dispatch, also competing for the Palme d’Or.

