Memorial Services Scheduled For Long Island Man Who Went Missing While Fishing With Son

By Nicole Valinote
 19 days ago
Memorial services have been set for Christopher Calma, a Long Island man who went missing after falling overboard while fishing with his son. Photo Credit: William E. Law Inc. Funeral Home

Memorial services have been scheduled for the Long Island man who went missing after falling overboard while fishing with his son on Northport Bay.

William E. Law Inc. Funeral Home in Massapequa said Christopher Calma's visition service will take place on Tuesday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral service is set for Wednesday, July 14 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Raphael's in East Meadow.

The 50-year-old Bethpage man was fishing with his 14-year-old son when he fell into the water at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, Suffolk County Police reported.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search effort. On Tuesday, July 8, police said Calma's body had been recovered.

