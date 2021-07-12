Parents/Supporters of Military – Fremont County launches 2021 Adopt A Box campaign
The Parents/Supporters of Military – Fremont County, is currently planning their Christmas box delivery to all servicemen and women from Fremont County. These boxes will be delivered to their duty post – no matter where that post is in the world. Volunteers will pack the boxes with various items and mail the box in a timely manner so that it reaches them by Christmas. In the past, various schools have also donated letters written by students thanking them for their service.www.canoncitydailyrecord.com
