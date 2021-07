NBCUniversal has suffered steep losses from the 2016 summer games, but they're very much in line with the contraction that has afflicted all of linear TV. Through the first week of the Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal’s primetime audience has fallen precipitously — by almost 42 percent — compared to the last summer games in 2016. Given the way viewership linear TV has cratered in the past five years, however, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.