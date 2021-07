Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala when they face Monza in the Berlusconi Trophy. Ronaldo and Dybala have not been included in the squad announced for the clash against Monza. Both players have joined Juventus' pre-season training, but the former is struggling with muscle fatigue and the latter will continue training at Continassa. Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur have also not been called up for the match.