12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Floodwaters Sweep Her Car Into Storm Drain in Missouri: 'It's Hard'
A 12-year-old girl on her way home from celebrating her birthday with her family was killed after floodwaters swept her away and into a storm drain in Missouri. Aaleya Carter was in a vehicle with three others on Saturday in St. Louis County when storms caused by flash flooding flooded I-70 as they drove, according to an incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).people.com
