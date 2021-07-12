The Best Sunscreens For Acne-Prone Skin

When the sun is shining and the weather is warm, the first thing we should do is grab the bottle of sunscreen. No matter if it's winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's important to always put on SPF when you're going to be outdoors in order to protect your skin from UVA and UBV rays. Some people think that you only need sunscreen when you're laying directly in the sun, tanning, or laying by the pool, but it's actually important for you to apply sunscreen 365 days a year (via The Chicago Tribune).