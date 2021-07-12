Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On This Day: Willie Nelson Switched Things Up, Releasing Reggae Album ‘Countryman’ in 2005

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8s7F_0auT73ik00

When you think of Willie Nelson, what comes to mind? He has such a long and varied career that there are countless correct answers to that question. Willie is an outlaw country pioneer. At the same time, he’s one of the world’s favorite Texans. He’s also a killer songwriter, singer, and guitarist. Then, there’s his marijuana use and advocacy. At the end of the day, Willie is a country music icon and one of the most productive potheads on the face of the planet. However, in all of those things, the last thing that many people would connect to Nelson is “chart-topping reggae artist.” Well, in 2005 that was a fitting title.

On this day in 2005, the world got to see a whole new side of Willie Nelson. He released Countryman through the Lost Highway label. That album seamlessly combined country and reggae. Willie’s voice and Trigger’s ringing tone lead the way through an album that felt like sitting on the border of Austin, Texas and an island paradise.

This wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision nor was it something that Willie Nelson took lightly. For starters, Willie worked on the album for about a decade. It was shelved at one point during the nineties and just sat there gathering dust. Finally, Nelson finished and released it in 2005. As for not taking it lightly, a look at the tracklist and credits on the album show that Nelson knows his stuff when it comes to reggae.

For instance, Willie Nelson covers reggae great Jimmy Cliff a couple of times on the album. Both “The Harder They Come,” and “Sitting in Limbo,” are Cliff songs. Additionally, Willie enlists ska and reggae legend Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals fame to cover Johnny Cash’s “I’m a Worried Man.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtecP9OCMPw

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willie Nelson – I’m A Worried Man (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtecP9OCMPw)

Why Willie Nelson’s Blend of Country and Reggae Makes Sense

On its face, it doesn’t seem like country and reggae go together. However, Willie Nelson’s blend on Countryman really makes sense when you think about it. It’s not just because both Jamaica and Willie are known for their love of the jazz cabbage, either. However, that doesn’t hurt.

Both reggae and country music are considered roots music. Both genres are representative of their home country. Currently, artists of both genres can be found all around the globe. However, in their inception, country music was uniquely American and reggae was uniquely Jamaican.

The connections are deeper than that, though. Willie Nelson’s music, and country music in general, explores issues of class. More specifically, issues of growing up and living poor. That is the undercurrent of much of the genre. Love, heartache, celebration, and inebriation are layered over the examinations of poverty. The same is true for reggae.

At the end of the day, Countryman sees Willie Nelson stepping outside the box. The album is largely forgotten. However, it’s worth checking out at least once.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Toots Hibbert
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#Jazz#Texans#Cliff#Javascript#American#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Si Robertson Opens Up About Relationships in New Video: ‘God Has a Person Already Picked Out for You’

On Thursday, Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson shared some relationship advice for the listeners and fans of his Duck Call Room podcast. The fan-favorite uncle of the Duck Dynasty family had some deep thoughts to share about finding your true love. In the most recent episode of his podcast, he told listeners that their better half is out there. They just have to be intelligent enough to take advantage when they meet them.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: 2008 Wrestling Gold Medalist Says Simone Biles Brought Pressure on Herself

Late on Thursday night, 2008 wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo shared some “tough love” with gymnast Simone Biles after her withdrawal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The American Olympian turned UFC champion shared his thoughts in a video he posted on Twitter. Cejudo himself knows the pressure that comes along with competing at the Olympics. 13 years ago, the 21-year-old became the youngest American to win a gold medal in freestyle wrestling. The MMA fighter also became a double champion when he won both the UFC’s flyweight and bantamweight titles in 2018.
MusicPosted by
Salon

Listen to Johnny Cash sing "Cocaine Blues" at his legendary, intimate Carousel Ballroom concert

For American music legend Johnny Cash, "At Folsom Prison" was a watershed moment. The live album, released in May 1968, changed everything for the country and western star. By that juncture, Cash was increasingly on the road to becoming a has-been. An out-of-control drug habit had left him reeling in recent years, flailing when he should have been making good on the promise of such early classic hits as "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line."
Musicwcsx.com

ZZ Top: Their 40 Best Songs, Ranked

ZZ Top are an American institution, and a very rare one: the band have had no lineup changes since Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard got together in 1969; they released their debut, ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1971. Their most recent (and probably final) album, La Futura, produced by Rick Rubin, was released in 2012 and was their strongest effort — by far — since 1983’s Eliminator.
Austin, TXaustinstartups.com

Willie Nelson, startup supporter?

The country music legend behind Austin’s entrepreneurship scene. It’s impossible to live in Austin and not hear Willie Nelson’s name. But few people know his story and how he made Austin what it is. And fewer people know about the thread that runs through Willie’s contributions to the Austin music...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Willie Nelson’s Story to Be Told in New Docuseries

The life and music of Willie Nelson will be covered extensively in an upcoming docuseries. Willie Nelson and Family, produced by Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen, is currently being filmed with the participation of the country legend and his family. Developed by Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder and Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman, Willie Nelson and Family is being directed by Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The series will feature the singer, his family, and friends in a variety of locales, including Austin, Maui, Nashville, Los Angeles, and New York. With access to the singer’s archives, directors are...
Celebritieswbyz94.com

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and more to headline ‘Farm Aid 2021’

Last year’s Farm Aid took place virtually due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but this year ‘Farm Aid 2021’ will be held live on Sept. 25 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. Country music icon Willie Nelson leads the lineup, along with the legendary Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and...
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Blues Traveler Release New Studio Album, Traveler’s Blues

Blues Traveler just released, Traveler’s Blues, a collection of re-imagined and re-charged classics from The American Blues Songbook (on Round Hill Records) and featuring special guests Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Warren Haynes and Keb’ Mo’ as well as Rita Wilson and John Scofield who join the band on their cover of the Gnarls Barkley hit “Crazy.”
Texas Stateharrisondaily.com

'Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Willie Nelson Career Retrospective Docuseries in the Works

Country music icon Willie Nelson will be the subject of a docuseries from filmmakers Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman. The project, titled Willie Nelson and Family, is in production. It will delve into the Red Headed Stranger’s life and long career as a singer and songwriter. Nelson is actively participating in the production and has allowed Zimny — a frequent collaborator with another music legend, Bruce Springsteen — and Moverman (The Messenger, Bad Education) access to his archives.
Hartford, CTpurecountry1067.com

Farm Aid To Return Live In September With Willie Nelson & More

Farm Aid is planting itself back in Hartford, Connecticut in September with a long list of performers. The lineup includes Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson, plus John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price (just to name a few). Last year’s Farm Aid festival was held virtually because of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy