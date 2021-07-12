Jill Duggar Dillard Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Her Parents

Duggar fans know that Jill’s husband Derick Dillard has been in law school. Throughout his time in school, the couple has shared several updates, keeping fans in the loop. They talked about the ups and downs, explaining how stressful it was at times. Not only was it difficult for Derick because of his tests and assignments, but it was also a tricky time for Jill. The pair shares two sons, Israel and Samuel, so they kept Jill busy while Derick was swamped with work.