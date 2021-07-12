Five-Year Compounded Value of Medifast Holdings

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.