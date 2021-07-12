Five-Year Compounded Value of American Tower Holdings

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.