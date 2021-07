Ordinarily, the big story of today’s stage would be Tadej Pogacar sealing his second Tour de France title, becoming the youngest rider in the history of the race to complete the feat. The 22-year-old Slovenian has dominated the three weeks from start to finish and never looked like relinquishing the yellow jersey since taking it after stage seven.But the maillot jaune will not be the focal point of people’s attention when the peloton rides into Paris for the final run in to the finish. Instead, the eyes will be on green jersey Mark Cavendish as he bids to win...