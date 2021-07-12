Cancel
Patricia Heaton: ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ star celebrates three years of ‘freedom from alcohol’

By Clémence Michallon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNXYB_0auT4otJ00

Patricia Heaton is celebrating three years of sobriety from alcohol.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star marked the milestone in a social media video over the weekend.

“It’s July, when we celebrate our nation’s freedom,” she said in reference to 4 July, also known as Independence Day in the US.

“Also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me. I just wanted to share that with you.”

She encouraged fans to “message [her] if any of you are thinking about doing that, and if you are doing that now and need some encouragement, or anything at all”.

Heaton portrayed Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond from 1996 to 2005 and played Frankie Heck in The Middle between 2009 and 2018. She was recently seen in Carol's Second Act , a CBS sitcom which aired from 2019 to 2020.

In July 2020, Heaton mentioned her sobriety in an interview with Parade , telling the publication: “I quit drinking two years ago in July. I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better. ... I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s and I’ll probably be in my seventies by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them.”

