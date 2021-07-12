Yellow Alert Tuesday afternoon for strong to severe thunderstorms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Tuesday will start off dry with some sun, but that will only help to fuel some afternoon thunderstorms. Storms will begin to fire anytime afternoon, but the most active part of the day should be between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. We may see several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms developing. Any storm that fires has the potential to produce isolated damaging wind, lightning, and torrential rain, which could lead to some flash flooding.www.whec.com
