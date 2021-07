Cardi B and Kulture both looked overjoyed at the diamond necklace that had Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms for Kulture’s third birthday. Cardi B, 28, went all out for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday. The “Up” rapper posted her daughter’s adorable reaction to to receiving the ridiculously cute Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace. Cardi posted the video of her giving Kulture the necklace on Sunday July 11. In one clip, Cardi asked if her daughter liked it, and she nodded. In another, she showed Kulture trying on the necklace.