WARREN — “In Conversation With The Sopranos” is coming to Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, at 8 p.m. Oct 2. Tickets, ranging in price from $39.50 to $70.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall Box Office. Presale tickets will be available here from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Use password PACKARD.