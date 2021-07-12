Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dansville, NY

$1.1 million Medical/Surgical Unit renovation begins at Noyes Health in Dansville

The Dansville Online
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANSVILLE — Construction has officially begun on the Medical/Surgical Unit at Noyes Health in Dansville. “Currently we have about 40 patient care beds on the third floor of the hospital that houses most of our medicine and surgical admissions,” said Dr. J. Chad Teeters, president and CEO of Noyes Health. “For those who have visited recently, you’ve noticed those rooms have started to look a bit dated.”

www.dansvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dansville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Noyes Health#The Medical Surgical Unit#Teeters#Foundation Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Health
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Health Services
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy