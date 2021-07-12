Cancel
Whittier, CA

LASD asks for public help finding missing 35-year-old Whittier man

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 19 days ago

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 35-year-old man who went missing in Whittier.

Joel Elife Dawit was last seen on June 25 in the 13000 block of Thoroughbred Way, driving a burgundy 2018 Infiniti QX30 with California plates 8WTW527, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez. He may have been headed to the Antelope Valley.

Dawit is Black. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, Jimenez said. He has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that's been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
California Crime & Safety
