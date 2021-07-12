LASD asks for public help finding missing 35-year-old Whittier man

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 35-year-old man who went missing in Whittier.

Joel Elife Dawit was last seen on June 25 in the 13000 block of Thoroughbred Way, driving a burgundy 2018 Infiniti QX30 with California plates 8WTW527, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez. He may have been headed to the Antelope Valley.

Dawit is Black. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, Jimenez said. He has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.